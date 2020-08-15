Global  
 

Prince Harry and wife Meghan move into new California home

USATODAY.com Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Montecito real estate agenct Pippa Davis discusses the royal couple's choice of home. (Aug. 15)
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan secretly buy Santa Barbara home

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan secretly buy Santa Barbara home 00:41

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in their first marital home in Santa Barbra since July and they plan to raise their son Archie there.

Meghan 'devastated' to return and see state of US

Meghan ‘devastated’ to return and see state of US

The Duchess of Sussex said that it was “devastating” to return to the US andsee the “state of affairs” it was in. Speaking at a virtual event organised byThe 19th, a US non-profit, non-partisan newsroom, Meghan said it was “so sadto see where our country was in that moment”.

'It's good to be home': Duchess Meghan leads interview on fixing race, gender issues in newsrooms

 The former Meghan Markle interviewed the head of new online publication The 19th about how to improve newsrooms on race and gender issues.
Prince Harry And Meghan Move To Califronia

Prince Harry And Meghan Move To Califronia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are new homeowners. The happy couple recently purchased a home in Santa Barabra, California. A representative for the former royals told CNN that they moved into the home last month. The move comes just months after the two announced that they were stepping back from their royal titles. The couple said at the time that they wanted to be financially independent. The couple have kept a low profile since relocating to Markle's hometown of Los Angeles.

Prince Harry And Meghan Move Into New Home In Santa Barbara

Prince Harry And Meghan Move Into New Home In Santa Barbara

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased a new home in California. A representative for the couple told CNN that they recently moved into their new Santa Barabara, California home. The spokesman said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to their new address in July of this year. In January, the couple announced that they were giving up their royal titles. The couple has kept a low profile since relocating to Markle's hometown of Los Angeles.

Trending: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID

Trending: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Prince Harry and Meghan settle into new Santa Barbara family home, Jon Bon Jovi's son has 'fully recovered' from COVID-19, and Ricky Martin feared he'd never perform again.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Drop $14 Mil on Spectacular Montecito Estate

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to Montecito, home of Oprah and many other celebs, and now we know which home they bought ... and it's insanely lavish...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Buy Montecito Home

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left Los Angeles for greener pastures ... in the lush, super-exclusive city of Montecito ... and the Oprah connection seems..
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Scouting Mansions in Montecito for New Family

 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are looking to live large -- as in a much larger house as their first baby's about to arrive. The couple's been making the rounds in..
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's New California Home

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's New California Home

The Royal family is on the move! ET Canada give you your first look inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's multi-million dollar Montecito mansion.

Everything we know about Harry & Meghan's $14.7 million Montecito home

Everything we know about Harry & Meghan’s $14.7 million Montecito home

Harry and Meghan just moved in next door to Oprah and Ellen.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's stunning home details revealed!

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's stunning home details revealed!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new home boasts nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as an arcade, theatre, tennis court and tea house.

