Senate Committee Wanted to Investigate Bannon for Lying Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee asked federal prosecutors to investigate Steve Bannon, a former strategist for President Donald Trump, for possibly lying to lawmakers during a probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. 👓 View full article

