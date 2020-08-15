Global  
 

Panda Watch: Mei Xiang, National Zoo Panda, Could Soon Give Birth

NPR Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Veterinarians have found what appear to be fetal tissue during an ultrasound. The National Zoo says the panda could give birth in the next couple of days.
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Zoo animals show off their newborn babies in Thailand

Zoo animals show off their newborn babies in Thailand 03:06

 Mother animals show off their babies to park visitors in Thailand. Guests and zookepers were amazed when the five animals that just gave birth at the Khon Kaen Zoo in the northeast of the country went out with their newborns on August 12. Five adorable animals including the Ankole-Watusi calf,...

