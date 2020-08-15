Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Record-breaking heat wave fueling wildfires in the West

CBS News Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
A summer heat wave with record-breaking temperatures is igniting a string of wildfires in the West. Fires have broken out in California, Oregon and Colorado. Danya Bacchus reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: San Diegans coping with heat wave during pandemic

San Diegans coping with heat wave during pandemic 01:25

 San Diegans coping with heat wave during pandemic

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

Lights Dim and Worries Mount as a Heat Wave Roasts California

 Overwhelmed by demand, California’s power grid imposed rotating blackouts, while the coronavirus crisis created a dilemma for those who were unable to stay..
NYTimes.com
Hot Enough For You? Californians Sweat Through Rolling Blackouts [Video]

Hot Enough For You? Californians Sweat Through Rolling Blackouts

For the first time in nearly twenty years, California energy providers have declared a statewide Stage 3 emergency. Triple-digit temperatures on Friday drove up power demands, leading to the need for rolling blackouts. According to Gizmodo, hundreds of thousands of Californians were left in the dark Friday when 1,000 megawatts of electricity were taken out of service.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Kamala Harris shares story about her Indian mother's journey to US [Video]

Kamala Harris shares story about her Indian mother's journey to US

Running mate of US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris shared story of her mother's journey to California from Chennai (then called Madras). "When my mother Shyamala stepped off plane in California as 19-year-old, she didn't have much in way of belongings but she carried with her lessons from home, including ones she had learned from her parents," said Harris. "Growing up, my mother would take my sister Maya and me back to what was then called Madras because she wanted us to understand where she had come from and where we had ancestry. And, of course, she always wanted to instil in us, a love of good Idli," she added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

Voter Suppression Rumors Fly Around Trump Administration As USPS Removes Mail Collection Boxes, Reduces Hours [Video]

Voter Suppression Rumors Fly Around Trump Administration As USPS Removes Mail Collection Boxes, Reduces Hours

The United States Postal Service has started reducing post office operating hours. This is happening across several states, according to reports at CNN. They are also removing their iconic blue letter collection boxes as it faces intense pressure. The pressure is mostly to deal with millions of mail-in ballots this fall, according to union officials. Last week the USPS removed letter collection boxes in New York, Oregon, Montana and Indiana.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

The fine art of cuddling

 Los Angeles-based “hugging therapist” Steve Maher hugs his clients, and explains to Mo Rocca the difference between hugging and cuddling, because there IS a..
CBS News

Rare snowstorm in Oregon

 A rare snowstorm left a foot of snow in Portland, Oregon Thursday. More snow is expected Friday. Charlie Rose reports.
CBS News
Wildfires Have Spread Across Three States [Video]

Wildfires Have Spread Across Three States

Firefighters across three states continue to battle wildfires. The uncontrolled blaze has destroyed more than 60,000 acres in the US West. In Los Angeles County the fire has grown to 10,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Wednesday evening. In neighboring Oregon, the fire has prompted evacuations in Wasco County. Colorado has seen the fire destroy more than 3,200 acres and is 0% contained, according to the US Forest Service.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Colorado Colorado State in the western United States

Pot prices skyrocket as demand soars in Colorado

 Marijuana prices have doubled to $400 an ounce in Colorado as people continue to flock to the only stores legally allowed to sell it. At least 130 shops are..
CBS News

Aspen, Colo. jet crash kills one, injures two

 A private jet flipped and burst into flames while trying to land at an airport in Aspen, Colorado, killing one of the co-pilots and injuring two others aboard...
CBS News

Passage: School shootings

 One day before the first anniversary of the deadly Sandy Hook massacre, a shooting at a Colorado high school left the shooter dead and another student seriously..
CBS News

Deadly storm causing mayhem for Thanksgiving travel

 Parts of west Texas are under as much as five inches of snow, and icy conditions have forced the cancellation of 400 flights at Dallas/Fort Worth International..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Boy, It's A Hot One: Death Valley Sets 2020 World Record [Video]

Boy, It's A Hot One: Death Valley Sets 2020 World Record

If you like to summer in Death Valley, California, you're tougher and braver than most. And according to Gizmodo, things are downright ridiculous right now. On Sunday, Furnace Creek's weather station..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:40Published

Tweets about this