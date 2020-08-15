|
Record-breaking heat wave fueling wildfires in the West
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
A summer heat wave with record-breaking temperatures is igniting a string of wildfires in the West. Fires have broken out in California, Oregon and Colorado. Danya Bacchus reports.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State in the western United States
Lights Dim and Worries Mount as a Heat Wave Roasts CaliforniaOverwhelmed by demand, California’s power grid imposed rotating blackouts, while the coronavirus crisis created a dilemma for those who were unable to stay..
NYTimes.com
Hot Enough For You? Californians Sweat Through Rolling Blackouts
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Kamala Harris shares story about her Indian mother's journey to US
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:07Published
Oregon State of the United States of America
Voter Suppression Rumors Fly Around Trump Administration As USPS Removes Mail Collection Boxes, Reduces Hours
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
The fine art of cuddlingLos Angeles-based “hugging therapist” Steve Maher hugs his clients, and explains to Mo Rocca the difference between hugging and cuddling, because there IS a..
CBS News
Rare snowstorm in OregonA rare snowstorm left a foot of snow in Portland, Oregon Thursday. More snow is expected Friday. Charlie Rose reports.
CBS News
Wildfires Have Spread Across Three States
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Colorado State in the western United States
Pot prices skyrocket as demand soars in ColoradoMarijuana prices have doubled to $400 an ounce in Colorado as people continue to flock to the only stores legally allowed to sell it. At least 130 shops are..
CBS News
Aspen, Colo. jet crash kills one, injures twoA private jet flipped and burst into flames while trying to land at an airport in Aspen, Colorado, killing one of the co-pilots and injuring two others aboard...
CBS News
Passage: School shootingsOne day before the first anniversary of the deadly Sandy Hook massacre, a shooting at a Colorado high school left the shooter dead and another student seriously..
CBS News
Deadly storm causing mayhem for Thanksgiving travelParts of west Texas are under as much as five inches of snow, and icy conditions have forced the cancellation of 400 flights at Dallas/Fort Worth International..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this