Pavel Francouz did a lot of watching in his NHL postseason debut Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz was called upon in a consecutive-day situation, and he certainly wasn't to blame in a Game 3 loss in which he allowed two goals high over his right shoulder Saturday in Edmonton. 👓 View full article

Related videos from verified sources Pavel Francouz makes history in Avalanche's Round Robin win



After backstopping the Avalanche to a 4-0 Round Robin win against the Stars, Pavel Francouz became the first goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in his playoff debut, making 27 saves.. Credit: NHL Duration: 02:31 Published 1 week ago

