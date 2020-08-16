Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robert Trump, brother of President Trump, has died at 71

CBS News Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
"He was not just my brother, he was my best friend," the president said in a statement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Pres. Trump Visiting Sick Brother At NYC Hospital

Pres. Trump Visiting Sick Brother At NYC Hospital 00:54

 President Trump arrived in New York City to visit his brother, Robert Trump, who is said to be "very ill."

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

CBS Weekend News, August 15, 2020

 President Trump continues to insist voting by mail will lead to rampant fraud; Texas twins offer free swimming lessons to children
CBS News

Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, dead at 71

 President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name, died Saturday..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump's brother Robert Trump dies of undisclosed illness

 Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died just one day after the president visited him at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.
USATODAY.com
Trump defends postal service chief amid criticism [Video]

Trump defends postal service chief amid criticism

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was trying to streamline the U.S. Postal Service and "make it great again" - defending the man at the center of an escalating scandal over allegations of electoral interference. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Robert Trump, Younger Brother Of President, Dies At 72 [Video]

Robert Trump, Younger Brother Of President, Dies At 72

President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, has died.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:34Published
Trump Says Edward Snowden Has Been 'Treated Unfairly' [Video]

Trump Says Edward Snowden Has Been 'Treated Unfairly'

Edward Snowden leaked classified intelligence on the National Security Agency's secret surveillance on Americans' private communications. Snowden eventually settled in Russia and has refused to return..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published
Obama worries Trump will 'kneecap' Postal Service [Video]

Obama worries Trump will 'kneecap' Postal Service

Former President Barack Obama said on Friday he worries about protecting the integrity of November's election in view of efforts by President Donald Trump to "kneecap" the U.S. Postal Service to limit..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Robert Trump, brother of President Trump, has died at 71

 "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend," the president said in a statement.
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comDeutsche WelleNew Zealand HeraldThe AgeKhaleej TimesTIMEVOA News

Donald Trump visits ailing brother Robert at New York hospital

Donald Trump visits ailing brother Robert at New York hospital New York - President Donald Trump paid a visit Friday to his brother, Robert Trump, at a New York hospital after administration officials said the president's...
WorldNews Also reported by •CTV News

Tweets about this

junipersage1

Mosedawg RT @MarketSavant: Breaking Sad News - Tragic - Robert Trump, the president's brother, dead at 71 Praying for Robert Trump, Donald & Family… 2 seconds ago

AlyceHyde

Alyce Hyde-Brechler Donald Trump's brother Robert Trump dies of undisclosed illness https://t.co/Lql1pGojHb via @usatoday 2 seconds ago

CharlotteOnder1

buckeye chuck RT @DearAuntCrabby: I am very glad to hear that Donald was able to visit his brother on his way to golf. https://t.co/szAbVtXfc2 3 seconds ago

Dana4Liberty

Liberty Bell ♥️ THE BEST IS YET TO COME! 🌟 🌟 🌟 RT @myfox8: 'HE'S HAVING A HARD TIME': President Donald Trump spoke hours after news broke that his 72-year-old younger brother, Robert Tru… 3 seconds ago

PixiesDoRule

Mama T ⭐⭐⭐ RT @MrsMogul: Donald Trump with brother Robert. His brother said during campaign in 2016: “I support Donald one thousand percent. I think h… 4 seconds ago

quiet_patriot

The Quiet Patriot 🇺🇸☯️ RT @familyman20181: 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Robert Trump, Donald J Trump's brother, passed away this evening. My prayers go to the entire Trump fami… 4 seconds ago

jayoung1892

Mighty Joe Young #MakeGoodTrouble #BidenHarris2020 "Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, has died" https://t.co/xtWyDkpzGZ 4 seconds ago

jodijodijodi5

ESL Teacher Jodi RT @NBCNews: President Trump pays a visit to his younger brother, Robert Trump, at a New York hospital. The White House did not immediate… 5 seconds ago