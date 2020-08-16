You Might Like

Tweets about this Eyewitness News LeMahieu hurt, but Frazier's 5 RBIs lift Yanks over Red Sox https://t.co/4cqgX6gMY1 https://t.co/EIFze7Meow 3 minutes ago Bangor Daily News LeMahieu hurt, but Frazier's 5 RBIs lift Yankees over Red Sox https://t.co/740sP4xRNe 13 minutes ago AA-RON RT @boston25: LeMahieu hurt, but Frazier’s 5 RBIs lift Yanks over Red Sox https://t.co/vXAOIyHYMu 50 minutes ago Boston 25 News LeMahieu hurt, but Frazier’s 5 RBIs lift Yanks over Red Sox https://t.co/vXAOIyHYMu 56 minutes ago news10nbc LeMahieu hurt, but Frazier's 5 RBIs lift Yanks over Red Sox https://t.co/8ZabCunVd3 4 hours ago kitty cat LeMahieu hurt, but Frazier's 5 RBIs lift Yanks over Red Sox https://t.co/8UUVdocEmM 4 hours ago rob jannetty LeMahieu hurt, but Frazier's 5 RBIs lift Yanks over Red Sox https://t.co/zvYgPmyckO 5 hours ago BaseballMatrix "LeMahieu Hurt, but Frazier's 5 RBIs Lift Yanks Over Red Sox" by The Associated Press via NYT… https://t.co/f6SlMsj5Vr 5 hours ago