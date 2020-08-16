Telephone Service Begins Between UAE, Israel Amid Deal
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel has begun as the two countries open diplomatic ties.Associated Press journalists in Jerusalem and Dubai were able to call each other from both landline and cellular phones on Sunday.Officials in Israel and the...
Turkey is considering suspending diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and withdrawing its ambassador over the Gulf state's accord to normalize ties with Israel, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. Emer McCarthy reports.
Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a deal to normalise relations, in what was called a historic accord by US President Donald Trump, who helped broker it. This is big as until now Israel..