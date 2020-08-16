Global  
 

Telephone Service Begins Between UAE, Israel Amid Deal

Newsmax Sunday, 16 August 2020
Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel has begun as the two countries open diplomatic ties.Associated Press journalists in Jerusalem and Dubai were able to call each other from both landline and cellular phones on Sunday.Officials in Israel and the...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Turkey may suspend ties with UAE over Israel deal

Turkey may suspend ties with UAE over Israel deal 01:53

 Turkey is considering suspending diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and withdrawing its ambassador over the Gulf state's accord to normalize ties with Israel, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. Emer McCarthy reports.

