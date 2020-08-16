Pelosi Weighs Cutting House Recess Over Postal Crisis
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is discussing whether to bring back lawmakers from recess to deal with the U.S. Postal Service crisis amid nationwide uproar over funding cuts, according to a Democratic aide.Pelosi, who has been lobbied by some House members to act, discussed the...
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday, "the president says he's not putting up any money for absentee voting and he's not putting up any money for the Postal Service, undermining the health of our democracy."