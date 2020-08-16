Global  
 

Pelosi Weighs Cutting House Recess Over Postal Crisis

Newsmax Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is discussing whether to bring back lawmakers from recess to deal with the U.S. Postal Service crisis amid nationwide uproar over funding cuts, according to a Democratic aide.Pelosi, who has been lobbied by some House members to act, discussed the...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: WH 'obsessed with undermining absentee voting' -Pelosi

WH 'obsessed with undermining absentee voting' -Pelosi 01:33

 U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday, "the president says he's not putting up any money for absentee voting and he's not putting up any money for the Postal Service, undermining the health of our democracy."

