You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trees topple on top of cars in Chicago after derecho sweeps Windy City



A powerful derecho storm swept into Chicago, Illinois on Monday afternoon, as the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in the area. (August 10) The storm caused a tornado and widespread.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:04 Published 4 days ago Derecho winds tear through U.S. Midwest



A storm packing hurricane-force winds tore across the U.S. Midwest on Monday, causing widespread property damage in cities and rural towns and leaving more than half a million homes and businesses.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published 5 days ago Residents of Greek island face storm and flooding aftermath



Greek emergency services and residents faced severe damage on Monday after flash floods sparked by a storm on the island of Evia left eight people dead.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this United States News 'The Devastation Is Widespread.' Iowans Continue To Struggle In Aftermath Of Storm https://t.co/GnFQJXJFga 1 minute ago