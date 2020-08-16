Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Transcript: Jared Kushner on "Face the Nation"

CBS News Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
The following is a transcript of an interview with White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner that aired Sunday, August 16, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jared Kushner Jared Kushner American investor, real-estate developer, newspaper publisher, and senior advisor to President Donald Trump

This week on "Face the Nation," August 16, 2020

 White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News

Kushner: Israel-UAE treaty a 'massive change' for the region

 President Trump's advisor says it will make the region safer, but the Palestinians decry "betrayal".
BBC News

Kushner has "no reason to believe" Harris is not eligible to run

 Kushner would not say why President Trump didn't debunk the theory at a press conference Thursday.
CBS News

Jared Kushner on Israel-UAE peace agreement, COVID-19 and Trump's attacks on Kamala Karris

 President Trump announced he brokered a deal with Israel and the United Arab Emirates to establish diplomatic relations. Jared Kushner, the president's..
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

From Oakland to the White House? The rise of Kamala Harris

 Bancroft Way in Berkeley, California, is quaint and slow, the kind of street where everyone seems to know each other by name. This week, neighbors sat outdoors..
WorldNews

Robert Trump, the President’s Younger Brother, Dead at 71

 President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name, died..
WorldNews

US President Donald Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory

 US President Donald Trump on Friday twice ignored a question about whether he supports QAnon, a convoluted, right-wing, pro-Trump conspiracy theory. A reporter..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump visits ailing brother Robert at New York hospital

 New York - President Donald Trump paid a visit Friday to his brother, Robert Trump, at a New York hospital after administration officials said the president's..
WorldNews

Tweets about this