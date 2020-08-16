|
Transcript: Lori Lightfoot on "Face the Nation"
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
The following is a transcript of an interview with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot that aired Sunday, August 16, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lori Lightfoot 56th Mayor of Chicago
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says "chaos" at federal level hampering COVID responseLori Lightfoot says the federal government must do more to help cities respond to the pandemic.
CBS News
This week on "Face the Nation," August 16, 2020White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
CBS News
Chicago corner store ransacked twice since MaySecurity cameras captured the pillaging of a West Side convenience store hours after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned vandals that the city will hold them..
USATODAY.com
100 arrested after mass looting in Chicago
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:18Published
Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States
Cold paralyzes Midwest, South facing snowDangerous wind chills are causing schools closures, flight cancellations and slowed public transit in the Midwest. Also, winter storm warnings are in effect..
CBS News
Arctic blast: Cold, snow, the Super BowlA bitter cold is still being felt across much of the nation. More snow is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday for the South. CBS Chicago station WBBM's..
CBS News
1/27: Dangerously cold weather plagues Midwest; Fukushima radiation cleanup could take decadesActual temperatures are expected to stay below zero into Wednesday in Chicago, and the overnight wind chill could reach as low as 40 degrees below zero; and,..
CBS News
You Might Like
Tweets about this