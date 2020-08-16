|
Face The Nation: Reeves, Gottlieb, Alperovitch
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Missed the second half of the show? The latest on mail-in voting, herd immunity to coronavirus and election infrastructure.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dmitri Alperovitch Computer Security Industry entrepreneur and researcher
CrowdStrike co-founder: "More needs to be done" to secure electionsDmitri Alperovitch said "voting is the hardest thing to secure when it comes to cybersecurity."
CBS News
Transcript: Dmitri Alperovitch on "Face the Nation"The following is a transcript of an interview with Dmitri Alperovitch former co-founder and CTO of Crowdstrike, that aired Sunday, August 16, 2020, on "Face the..
CBS News
CrowdStrike co-founder says "more needs to be done" to secure election infrastructureDmitri Alperovitch, fhe co-founder and former CTO of CrowdStrike, says voter databases and other systems are "very vulnerable to hacking."
CBS News
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this