Cincinnati Shooting Leaves 2 Dead and 9 Wounded, Police Say

NYTimes.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
It was the deadliest of four shootings late Saturday and early on Sunday. Officials said the episodes were unrelated and a motive remained unknown.
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Police: At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati

Police: At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati 00:50

 At least 18 people were shot, including four killed, as gunfire erupted in several places around the city overnight, authorities said Sunday.

