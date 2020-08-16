Cincinnati Shooting Leaves 2 Dead and 9 Wounded, Police Say
Sunday, 16 August 2020 (
12 hours ago) It was the deadliest of four shootings late Saturday and early on Sunday. Officials said the episodes were unrelated and a motive remained unknown.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Four people killed and 18 shot overnight in Cincinnati
It was a violent overnight in Cincinnati. Police say in a 90-minute time span, four people were killed and 18 others wounded in a series of shootings around the city that didn't appear to be related.
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY Published 4 hours ago
Woman held on suspicion of murdering 10-year-old boy
A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 10-year-oldboy. She walked into a police station in the early hours of Sunday to speak toofficers and a short while later the boy was..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31 Published 14 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this