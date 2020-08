You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Oklahoma State Fair concessions finding ways to keep business despite coronavirus cancellation



Weeks after the Oklahoma State Fair was cancelled, concessions vendors are coming up with creative ways to bring fair food to locals. Credit: KFOR Duration: 01:31 Published 1 week ago Families are having regular conversations about Black Lives Matter, police brutality, racism, white privilege and more



Nearly seven in 10 American parents believe that talking to their kids about politics is more difficult today than it was for their parents, according to new research. Eighty percent of the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 2 weeks ago Rhode Island Added To Tri-State Area Coronavirus Quarantine List



Rhode Island has been added to the tri-state area's travel advisory list as cases there continue to rise. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:20 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this