Gunman opens fire at San Antonio flea market

You Might Like

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Russell Johnson American actor

San Antonio City mostly in Bexar County, Texas, U.S. Rare snow in Texas snarls commute Less than an inch of snow was enough to cause more than 500 accidents in Dallas, and trucks putting down sand and salt struggled to keep roads free from ice...

CBS News 2 days ago Father Embarrasses Daughter By Wearing Matching Covid Facemasks And Ties



A dad has been embarrassing his daughter by wearing matching virus protection facemasks nad ties to work. Steve Motgomery's daughter Kiana, from San Antonio, Texas has been documenting her father's stylish PPE on social media. However, her comment has simply been “dad.....whyyyyyyy!?”. The 57-year-old car salesman says his girlfriend makes them. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on January 1, 1970

Tweets about this