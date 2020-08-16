Global  
 

Who is Louis DeJoy?

NYTimes.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
The official at the center of the controversy over the Postal Service is a major Trump donor with a career in logistics.
News video: Schumer demands Senate probe postal service

Schumer demands Senate probe postal service 00:56

 U.S. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Senate to return to session for the purpose of grilling the U.S. Postmaster General.

Top Democrats press Postal Service leaders for answers on delivery delays

 Democrats are demanding Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman Robert Duncan testify before the House Oversight and Reform..
Trump defends postal service chief amid criticism [Video]

Trump defends postal service chief amid criticism

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was trying to streamline the U.S. Postal Service and "make it great again" - defending the man at the center of an escalating scandal over allegations of electoral interference. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Trump says postmaster general is trying to make Postal Service "great again"

 President Trump defended postmaster general Louis DeJoy against claims that the steps he has taken are causing delays in mail-in voting. "The steps he is taking..
Massive Protest Outside Postmaster General's Home Over Mail-in Ballots

 A giant protest went down in D.C. Saturday morning at the home of the Postmaster General, over highly suspicious claims that millions of mail-in ballots might..
Taylor Swift To Fans: Vote Early Because Trump Opposes [Video]

Taylor Swift To Fans: Vote Early Because Trump Opposes

The singer took to Twitter on Saturday to unpack the recent changes by the US Postal Service, including reducing operating hours and removing letter collection boxes. The singer put the blame for these changes directly on President Donald Trump. Donald Trump's ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely.

Democrats call for hearing with postmaster general about 'dangerous' changes to USPS ahead of election

 Democrats decried changes at the Postal Service that could "potentially impair the rights of eligible Americans to cast their votes through the mail."
President Trump's brother Robert has died at age 71

 President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, died Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York, the president said in a statement. He was 71...
8/16: Kushner, Lightfood, Reeves

 Today on "Face the Nation," the pandemic continues to rage as the race for president shifts into high gear and President Trump ramps up his campaign to discredit..
Joe Biden leading President Trump nationally ahead of DNC, RNC, poll finds

 An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll finds Joe Biden leading Trump by 9 points less than 100 days before the November election.
Donald Trump's younger brother Robert Trump passes away aged 71

 Robert Trump, the younger brother of US President Donald Trump breathed his last at a hospital in New York on Saturday (local time), CNN reported. "It is with a...
Donald Trump creates coalitions to woo Indian-American, South Asian voters

 US President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has launched four new coalitions as it seeks to boost its appeal to Indian-American, Sikh, Muslim and other South...
US Post Office could turn to blockchain tech after Trump threatens “shutdown”

US Post Office could turn to blockchain tech after Trump threatens “shutdown” A patent filed by the US Postal Service (USPS) describing a blockchain-based tool was made public earlier this week after news of President Donald Trump trying...
