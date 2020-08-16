Who is Louis DeJoy?

Taylor Swift To Fans: Vote Early Because Trump Opposes



The singer took to Twitter on Saturday to unpack the recent changes by the US Postal Service, including reducing operating hours and removing letter collection boxes. The singer put the blame for these changes directly on President Donald Trump. Donald Trump's ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970