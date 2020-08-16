|
Virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
The 2020 Democratic National Convention will be a largely virtual affair due to the coronavirus pandemic. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright join CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the challenges of holding -- and reporting on -- a four-day long online campaign event.
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party
Biden Heads To Convention
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/16Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Ted Koppel investigates White House directives, granting vast powers to the president, that are so secret even..
CBS News
Eye Opener: Democrats ready for all-virtual conventionThe Democratic National Convention is set to start next week with an all-virtual slate of speakers. Also, millions of Americans are likely to vote by mail this..
CBS News
Biden, Harris sign documents ahead of conventionWith the Democratic National Convention only days away, Joe Biden, the party's presumptive nominee for president, and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris,..
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Stacey Abrams, Conor Lamb among 17 'rising stars' to speak in DNC keynote addressStacey Abrams, Rep. Conor Lamb are among 17 Democratic "rising stars" who will speak at the Keynote Address during the DNC on Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
Milwaukee’s Lost Mega-Event: ‘It’s the Ghost Convention Now’The Democratic convention starts Monday. But none of the leading participants will be in Milwaukee, the host city. Hotels there were closed and the bars of..
NYTimes.com
Top Democrats press Postal Service leaders for answers on delivery delaysDemocrats are demanding Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman Robert Duncan testify before the House Oversight and Reform..
CBS News
How will the stock market react if Democrats win the White House and Senate? Here's what history suggests.Stock prices have marched relentlessly higher in recent months, even as the former vice president maintains a lead over President Trump in the polls.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this