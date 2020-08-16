Global  
 

Virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday

CBS News Sunday, 16 August 2020
The 2020 Democratic National Convention will be a largely virtual affair due to the coronavirus pandemic. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright join CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the challenges of holding -- and reporting on -- a four-day long online campaign event.
Wisconsin Democratic Delegates gear up for the Democratic National Convention

Wisconsin Democratic Delegates gear up for the Democratic National Convention 02:11

 The kick off to next week’s Democratic National Convention is underway and even though it has gone mostly virtual, it is not stopping some Wisconsin delegates from gearing up.

Biden Heads To Convention

Biden Heads To Convention

This week, Joe Biden heads to the Democratic National Convention. According to CNN Biden's position is "historically strong." A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds Biden at 53% to President Donald Trump's 42% nationally among registered voters. A Fox News poll has Biden up by 7 points. Monmouth University has biden up Biden by 10 points. The average of all polls puts Biden above 50% and ahead by 8 to 10 points, depending on how you exactly average.

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/16

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Ted Koppel investigates White House directives, granting vast powers to the president, that are so secret even..
Eye Opener: Democrats ready for all-virtual convention

 The Democratic National Convention is set to start next week with an all-virtual slate of speakers. Also, millions of Americans are likely to vote by mail this..
Biden, Harris sign documents ahead of convention

 With the Democratic National Convention only days away, Joe Biden, the party's presumptive nominee for president, and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris,..
Stacey Abrams, Conor Lamb among 17 'rising stars' to speak in DNC keynote address

 Stacey Abrams, Rep. Conor Lamb are among 17 Democratic "rising stars" who will speak at the Keynote Address during the DNC on Tuesday.
Milwaukee's Lost Mega-Event: 'It's the Ghost Convention Now'

 The Democratic convention starts Monday. But none of the leading participants will be in Milwaukee, the host city. Hotels there were closed and the bars of..
Top Democrats press Postal Service leaders for answers on delivery delays

 Democrats are demanding Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman Robert Duncan testify before the House Oversight and Reform..
How will the stock market react if Democrats win the White House and Senate? Here's what history suggests.

 Stock prices have marched relentlessly higher in recent months, even as the former vice president maintains a lead over President Trump in the polls.
