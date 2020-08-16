Global  
 

Rare 'firenado,' or fire tornado, strikes Northern California due to Loyalton Wildfire

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
A rare 'firenado' hit Northern California Saturday due to the Loyalton Wildfire.
 
 California officials issued a rare warning Saturday for a “fire tornado” — or “firenado.” HuffPost reports the new blaze is raging in the eastern Sierra Mountains, close to the small community of Loyalton near Reno, Nevada. The wildfire grew to 20,000 acres by Saturday. The rapid expansion...

