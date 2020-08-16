Jazz starting PG Mike Conley leaves bubble on eve of playoff series vs. Nuggets
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () Jazz point guard Mike Conley left the bubble Sunday morning to be in Columbus, Ohio, for the birth of his son, meaning it's highly unlikely he'll be available for the start of the Nuggets-Jazz playoff series, which tips at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
