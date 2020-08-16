|
9/11 light tribute to go on amid coronavirus pandemic
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
New York City's 9/11 light tribute will go on in 2020. The news follows a previous announcement that the annual tribute would be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
