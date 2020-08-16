Global  
 

9/11 light tribute to go on amid coronavirus pandemic

CBS News Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
New York City's 9/11 light tribute will go on in 2020. The news follows a previous announcement that the annual tribute would be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Several Organizations Offer To Organize 9/11 Light Tribute After Event's Cancellation

Several Organizations Offer To Organize 9/11 Light Tribute After Event's Cancellation 02:36

 The 9/11 Memorial and Museum has canceled the Tribute In Light display this year amid coronavirus concerns, but it looks like others may help the bright light soar into the sky; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

