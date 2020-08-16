|
'We're scrappy!' Keanu Reeves filming 'The Matrix 4' in Berlin
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Keanu Reeves returned to playing Neo this summer on the Berlin set of "The Matrix 4." He says producers have "thoughtful, effective protocols in place" to keep cast and crew safe from the coronavirus. Reeves spoke while promoting "Bill and Ted Face the Music." (Aug. 16)
