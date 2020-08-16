Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'We're scrappy!' Keanu Reeves filming 'The Matrix 4' in Berlin

USATODAY.com Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Keanu Reeves returned to playing Neo this summer on the Berlin set of "The Matrix 4." He says producers have "thoughtful, effective protocols in place" to keep cast and crew safe from the coronavirus. Reeves spoke while promoting "Bill and Ted Face the Music." (Aug. 16)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves Canadian actor

'Bill & Ted 3' Set to Debut on Premium VOD & Select Cinemas Amid Ongoing Pandemic | THR News [Video]

'Bill & Ted 3' Set to Debut on Premium VOD & Select Cinemas Amid Ongoing Pandemic | THR News

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their roles as Theodore "Ted" Logan and William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. in the threequel.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:19Published
Keanu Reeves Writing Comic Books [Video]

Keanu Reeves Writing Comic Books

(CNN) Actor, musician, film producer and, now, comic-book writer. Is there anything Keanu Reeves can't do? The Hollywood action man has teamed up with New York Times bestselling graphic novelist Matt Kindt to produce a 12-issue comic-book series, "BRZRKR." "After wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge -- working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else," the synopsis reads.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Francis Ford Coppola refutes Winona Ryder's verbal abuse claims [Video]

Francis Ford Coppola refutes Winona Ryder's verbal abuse claims

Francis Ford Coppola has denied that he ordered Keanu Reeves to insult co-star Winona Ryder on the set of Bram Stoker's Dracula to make her cry on cue although he has admitted to asking Gary Oldman to whisper "evil and horrific" words in her ear.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Berlin Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany

Concerns grow over rising COVID-19 infections in Germany

 BERLIN — Germany’s government urged citizens Wednesday to keep their guard up and stick to public health guidelines, as new COVID-19 infections hit a..
WorldNews

German FM complains about US threat of Nord Stream 2 sanctions

 Berlin, Aug 11 : German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that he had complained to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the threat of sanctions against a..
WorldNews

Berlin murder: Slovakia to expel three Russian diplomats

 The expulsions are reportedly related to the murder of a Georgian man in Berlin last year.
BBC News

Germany bars fans from soccer matches till at least end of Oct - source

 BERLIN — The health ministers of Germany’s federal and state governments have agreed to extend a ban for spectators in stadiums at Bundesliga soccer matches..
WorldNews

Neo (The Matrix) Neo (The Matrix) The Matrix character

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Everyone loves the project': Keanu on Matrix 4 [Video]

'Everyone loves the project': Keanu on Matrix 4

Keanu Reeves returned to work this summer on the Berlin set of the fourth "Matrix" movie.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:17Published
Top 10 Best Keanu Reeves Fight Scenes [Video]

Top 10 Best Keanu Reeves Fight Scenes

These movie fight were "whoa"-worthy. For this list, we’ll be looking at Keanu Reeves’ most glorious, epic, and memorable fight scenes.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:39Published
Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter 'Bill And Ted' 1986 Audition Tape [Video]

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter 'Bill And Ted' 1986 Audition Tape

Way back in 1986, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter faced some stiff competition for their now-iconic roles as Ted "Theodore" Logan and Bill S. Preston, Esq. in "Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure". Now,..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:18Published

Tweets about this

aprilarozi

Aprilia Arozi RT @mr_reeves_blog: Thanks Associated Press! 'We're scrappy!' Keanu Reeves filming 'The Matrix 4' in Berlin https://t.co/CWCdYtdjDW #keanu… 52 minutes ago

fesaridaki

Fe Saridaki RT @usatodaylife: 'We're scrappy!' Keanu Reeves filming 'The Matrix 4' in Berlin https://t.co/8SiyntQx9G 1 hour ago

mosene_

mosene 'We're scrappy!' Keanu Reeves filming 'The Matrix 4' in Berlin https://t.co/ebbIPbxba8 https://t.co/TvCws6GywQ 3 hours ago

mr_reeves_blog

Mr-Reeves News Blog Thanks Associated Press! 'We're scrappy!' Keanu Reeves filming 'The Matrix 4' in Berlin https://t.co/CWCdYtdjDW #keanureeves #BillandTed3 5 hours ago

littlecrunchy_

little crunchy HES SO BEAUTIFUL!!! 'We're scrappy!' Keanu Reeves filming 'The Matrix 4' in Berlin https://t.co/R9KEgLaZQe via @YouTube 5 hours ago

OccupyOcupy

Occupy оккупироват ‘We’re scrappy!’ Keanu Reeves filming ‘The Matrix 4’ in Berlin https://t.co/acwK5C4bLh 5 hours ago

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift ‘We’re scrappy!’ Keanu Reeves filming ‘The Matrix 4’ in Berlin https://t.co/Ddx3CwIs3F 5 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime 'We're scrappy!' Keanu #Reeves filming 'The Matrix 4' in Berlin - Aug 16 @ 8:18 PM ET https://t.co/Wxw57i5eKC 6 hours ago