'We're scrappy!' Keanu Reeves filming 'The Matrix 4' in Berlin

Keanu Reeves Writing Comic Books



(CNN) Actor, musician, film producer and, now, comic-book writer. Is there anything Keanu Reeves can't do? The Hollywood action man has teamed up with New York Times bestselling graphic novelist Matt Kindt to produce a 12-issue comic-book series, "BRZRKR." "After wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge -- working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else," the synopsis reads.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970