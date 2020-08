You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Family rescued in middle of Argentine Patagonian's worst winters since the nineties



The Patagonian region in Argentina has one of the worst winters since the nineties, with temperatures are below -25 degrees, strong winds, and heavy snow. A total of 37 high tension towers were.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:52 Published on July 30, 2020 One killed and 14 injured after market stall collapses during storm in Thailand



One person was killed and at least 14 others injured when a market roof collapsed during a storm in Thailand. The woman named Supranee, 32, was working on a stall selling sausages when the steel.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:36 Published on July 30, 2020

Tweets about this