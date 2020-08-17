Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CBS2 Weather Headlines: Sun Will Make Appearances Monday, But There Will Also Be Thunderstorm Risk

CBS 2 Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Despite gray and cool conditions to start off Monday, sunshine will return during the morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Tonight, there will be a slight chance of a few showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s to upper 60s with a light southwest wind. It gets warmer on Sunday with temperatures in the..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:23Published
NBC 26 Weather Forecast [Video]

NBC 26 Weather Forecast

Saturday will be a hot one with temperatures getting into the lower/mid 90s. There is a risk for strong and severe thunderstorms, capable of damaging winds. This will be something we will need to..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 04:02Published
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

The risk of storms return this afternoon into the evening. Some of these storms do pose a risk to be severe with hail and gusty winds posing the greatest threat. Locally heavy downpours will be..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:34Published

Tweets about this