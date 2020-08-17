Global  
 

Death Valley hits a record 130 degrees, the hottest temperature since 1913; California heatwave prompts rolling blackout warning

Monday, 17 August 2020
California remains in the midst of a heatwave, and most of Southern California is under an excessive heat warning.
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Death Valley hits 130 degrees today

Death Valley hits 130 degrees today 00:29

 Death Valley hit a preliminary 130 degrees today, if verified, it will be the hottest recorded temperature on the Earth since July 1913 when Death Valley hit 134 degrees.

Death Valley hits historic record of 130 degrees; Californians endure blackouts amid heatwave

 Parts of the Southern California desert experienced record-breaking heat on Sunday with Death Valley hitting 130 degrees.
 
USATODAY.com

'Hottest temperature on Earth' as Death Valley, US hits 54.4C

 A reading of 130F (54.4C) recorded in Death Valley could be the highest reliable recording ever.
BBC News

Death Valley hits highest temperature in U.S. in at least 107 years

 If verified, it would be the hottest temperature recorded in the U.S. since 1913, and perhaps the hottest temperature ever reliably recorded in the world.
CBS News
Boy, It's A Hot One: Death Valley Sets 2020 World Record [Video]

Boy, It's A Hot One: Death Valley Sets 2020 World Record

If you like to summer in Death Valley, California, you're tougher and braver than most. And according to Gizmodo, things are downright ridiculous right now. On Sunday, Furnace Creek's weather station registered a high of 128 degrees Fahrenheit, or 52.8 degrees Celsius. That’s a degree shy of the all-time hottest reliable temperature ever recorded on Earth. Which, incidentally, was recorded in Death Valley in 2013. The record heat isn't just in Death Valley. Closer to the U.S.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Burglary at Ellen DeGeneres' home was an 'inside job' [Video]

Burglary at Ellen DeGeneres' home was an 'inside job'

A burglary at Ellen DeGeneres' home in Montecito, California has been described as an 'inside job' by officials at the exclusive neighbourhood's Montecito Association.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

AP Top Stories August 17 A

 Here's the latest for Monday August 17: Pelosi calling back House over Post Office crisis; Democrats to begin virtual convention; Three police officers shot near..
USATODAY.com

Thunderstorms and excessive heat fuel wildfires in California

 Unsettling weather triggered an unusual warning by the weather service of a fire-induced tornado at an out-of-control forest fire that broke out north of Lake..
CBS News

Southern California's Lake Fire feeds on 'decadent' fuels, grows to nearly 18,000 acres in Angeles National Forest

 The Lake Fire in Southern California still has no known cause as it continued to burn over the weekend.
USATODAY.com

San Diego Beaches Packed During Coronavirus Heatwave

 This can't be good. Good luck finding a patch of sand if you tried hitting the beach Saturday in San Diego, because it was wall-to-wall sunbathers. Thousands of..
TMZ.com

