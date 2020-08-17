Death Valley hits a record 130 degrees, the hottest temperature since 1913; California heatwave prompts rolling blackout warning

Boy, It's A Hot One: Death Valley Sets 2020 World Record



If you like to summer in Death Valley, California, you're tougher and braver than most. And according to Gizmodo, things are downright ridiculous right now. On Sunday, Furnace Creek's weather station registered a high of 128 degrees Fahrenheit, or 52.8 degrees Celsius. That’s a degree shy of the all-time hottest reliable temperature ever recorded on Earth. Which, incidentally, was recorded in Death Valley in 2013. The record heat isn't just in Death Valley. Closer to the U.S.

