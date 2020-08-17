Global  
 

Trimmed-down superstar Nikola Jokic ready to lift up Nuggets, “take everybody” with him in NBA playoffs

Denver Post Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
The Nuggets’ franchise cornerstone arrived in Orlando late to the party after myriad travel complications came as a result of his positive COVID test while home in Serbia. Once he cleared quarantine July 14, a week after the Nuggets arrived with only nine players, it was same old Jokic. Even digitally, his breezy affect was palpable.
