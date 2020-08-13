Oklahoma Sooners Have 9 Football Players With Coronavirus

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 30 Rutgers University Football Players Have Tested Positive Coronavirus



All the players who have tested positive are receiving full cardiac workups, the coach said. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:20 Published 2 days ago 'Stop kicking Aberdeen players while they're down'



Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has made a plea for the abuse aimed at the Dons players who broke coronavirus rules to come to an end Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:47 Published 2 days ago Leitch: Sanction players who break rules



The National Clinical Director for the Scottish Government Jason Leitch tells Sky Sports News footballers should be punished if they break coronavirus rules. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:09 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this