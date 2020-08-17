Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Weighs Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Oil Drilling in Alaska

Newsmax Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration was considering whether to allow oil drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a 19 million acre (7.7 million hectares) refuge that has been off-limits to drilling for decades. "We will take a look at that," Trump...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Published
News video: Sitting in the Middle of a Massive Caribou Migration

Sitting in the Middle of a Massive Caribou Migration 01:52

 Occurred on July 1, 2019 / Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska, USAInfo from Licensor: "Members of the porcupine caribou herd enveloped us. We saw them coming and just sat down. They moved all around us, shortly followed by two wolves. You can hear their tendons clicking as they trot past. They...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Says Edward Snowden Has Been 'Treated Unfairly' [Video]

Trump Says Edward Snowden Has Been 'Treated Unfairly'

Edward Snowden leaked classified intelligence on the National Security Agency's secret surveillance on Americans' private communications. Snowden eventually settled in Russia and has refused to return..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published
President Trump To Reportedly Visit Scranton Next Thursday [Video]

President Trump To Reportedly Visit Scranton Next Thursday

President Trump will reportedly visit Pennsylvania during the Democratic National Convention.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:22Published
Jewish Museum's ‘Yo Semite’ T-Shirt Sales Skyrocket After President Trump’s Blunder [Video]

Jewish Museum's ‘Yo Semite’ T-Shirt Sales Skyrocket After President Trump’s Blunder

A museum in Philadelphia is seeing sales for a t-shirt skyrocket after a recent blooper by President Trump. Boosted by Trump mispronouncing the name of Yosemite National Park, the National Museum of..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Administration to Approve Oil Drilling in Alaskan Refuge

 The plan would open up drilling on the 19-million-acre Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Motley Fool

Alert: Trump administration approves oil, gas leasing program for part of Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

 ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Trump administration approves oil, gas leasing program for part of Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
SeattlePI.com

US approves oil, gas leasing plan for Alaska Wildlife refuge

 ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Department of the Interior on Monday approved an oil and gas leasing program within Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge,...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this