Washington makes Jason Wright NFL's 1st Black team president

CBS News Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
"We want to set new standards for the NFL," said Jason Wright, the team's new president
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Washington Hires Jason Wright As NFL's First Black Team President

Washington Hires Jason Wright As NFL's First Black Team President 00:43

 The Washington Football Team on Monday hired Jason Wright as team president, making him the first Black person to hold that position in NFL history. Katie Johnston reports.

