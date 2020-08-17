Washington makes Jason Wright NFL's 1st Black team president

Dez Bryant hasn't played in an NFL game since 2017, but the former Dallas Cowboys receiver could be getting his shot to make a return.

The Washington Football Team appoint Jason Wright as their new president - making him the NFL's first black team president.

The Washington Football Team has named Jason Wright as team president, the 1st Black team president in NFL history. Yep, this is a big deal. The 38-year-old..

The Washington Football Team hired Jason Wright as its new team president, making him the first Black person to hold the position in NFL history.

Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo



Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo The NFL franchise made the announcement on Monday. Washington Redskins, via statement Coach Ron Rivera and owner Daniel Snyder have yet to reveal the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:07 Published on July 13, 2020

Washington's NFL team announced they are changing its nickname — Nick Wright reacts



Nick Wright reacts to Washington's NFL team announcing they are changing its nickname. Hear why Nick believes this change is long overdue. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:21 Published on July 13, 2020