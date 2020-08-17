Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

4 Republicans to speak on opening night of Democratic convention

CBS News Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Three more Republicans are joining former GOP Governor John Kasich in speaking on the opening night of the DNC.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

W.H. explains exclusion of Social Security cuts from budget

 White House spokesman Josh Earnest blames the decision to drop a "chained CPI" proposal - which would slow the growth in Social Security benefits - on..
CBS News

John Kasich, a ‘Deeply Worried’ Republican, Steps Up for Biden

 John R. Kasich, a lifelong Republican and former rival of President Trump’s will speak at the Democratic convention — and vote for Joseph R. Biden Jr.
NYTimes.com
Biden ahead in polls, but Democrats still worry [Video]

Biden ahead in polls, but Democrats still worry

[NFA] Reuters spoke with party activists, officials and voters, who fear victory could still slip from their grasp. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published

Democrats to open virtual convention with a show of unity for Joe Biden

 WASHINGTON: Democrats will kick off a four-day virtual convention on Monday with a display of party unity for US presidential candidate and the aiming to defeat..
WorldNews

John Kasich John Kasich American politician and former television host

A Full Guide to Night 1 of Democratic Convention

 Michelle Obama will appear, and Democrats will see whether there’s an anti-Trump consensus or a mishmash of messaging, with speakers ranging ideologically from..
NYTimes.com

What You Need to Know About the 2020 Democratic National Convention

 Michelle Obama will appear, and Democrats will see whether there’s an anti-Trump consensus or a mishmash of messaging, with speakers ranging ideologically from..
NYTimes.com

Monday at the DNC: Sanders, Kasich to speak as Democrats look to unite both sides of the aisle

 Monday's opening night for the Democratic convention will be an appeal to both sides of the political aisle. Michelle Obama is keynote speaker.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Cardi B Interviews Joe Biden for Elle, Talks Racial Equality and Taxes

 Joe Biden's crash course in Cardi B is complete, and now you can decide if he passed after their sit down covering race, healthcare and uhh ... that "big chunk..
TMZ.com
Democrats rally behind Biden for launch of party convention [Video]

Democrats rally behind Biden for launch of party convention

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:26Published

Democratic National Committee Democratic National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Democratic Party

Cardi B demands justice for Black Americans in interview with Joe Biden ahead of DNC

 The "WAP" rapper interviewed Joe Biden over Zoom to discuss her main interests in the upcoming election- one of them being fairness for Black people.
USATODAY.com

Senator Cory Booker on the DNC, Kamala Harris and the fight over USPS funding

 A Democratic National Convention unlike any other kicks off Monday night. Senator Cory Booker, one of the week's featured speakers, weighs in on enthusiasm..
CBS News

'It's not a good picture': The DNC and RNC may further complicate coronavirus stimulus talks

 Americans holding out hopes for another round of stimulus checks may need to wait longer with the RNC and DNC potentially complicating stimulus talks.
USATODAY.com

Smaller DNC a 'gut punch' for Milwaukee

 The Democratic Convention was to bring 50,000 people and $250 million to the Milwaukee area economy. Now, the convention is nearly entirely online due to the..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

'It's not a good picture': The DNC and RNC may further complicate coronavirus stimulus talks

 Americans holding out hopes for another round of stimulus checks may need to wait longer with the RNC and DNC potentially complicating stimulus talks.
USATODAY.com

Five Milwaukee things to watch as the DNC starts today

 Seventeen months after Milwaukee was awarded the host’s role for the Democratic National Convention, the “reimagined” event assigns the city a supporting...
bizjournals Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Joe Biden close to picking a running mate, while speakers are announced for DNC convention

 The decision of who Joe Biden will pick to be his running mate is imminent. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has interviewed top finalists for the...
CBS News


Tweets about this

Me262A1

The Great M Smaller DNC a ‘gut punch’ for Milwaukee https://t.co/TFfl7vPwX4 7 hours ago

OccupyOcupy

Occupy оккупироват Smaller DNC a ‘gut punch’ for Milwaukee https://t.co/5DcgxDuFtu 9 hours ago

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Smaller DNC a ‘gut punch’ for Milwaukee https://t.co/9DGMxVDGen 9 hours ago