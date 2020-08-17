Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Kasich, a ‘Deeply Worried’ Republican, Steps Up for Biden

NYTimes.com Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
John R. Kasich, a lifelong Republican and former rival of President Trump’s will speak at the Democratic convention — and vote for Joseph R. Biden Jr.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

NYC to rely on NYPD to stop shooting surge -mayor [Video]

NYC to rely on NYPD to stop shooting surge -mayor

When asked about the recent surge of violence in New York City and President Donald Trump's criticism of it, NYC mayor said that he would rely on the NYPD to solve the issue.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published
Trump OKs oil drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge [Video]

Trump OKs oil drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge

The Trump administration on Monday issued final approval to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a 19 million acre refuge that has been off-limits to drilling for decades. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published
Trump Narrows The Gap [Video]

Trump Narrows The Gap

CNN reports that Donald Trump has narrowed his lead over VP Joe Biden. According to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS Trump has narrowed the gap between him and Biden. 50% of registered voters back the Biden-Harris ticket, while 46% say they support Trump and Pence. Across 15 battleground states, the survey finds Biden has the backing of 49% of registered voters, while Trump lands at 48%. The poll has little good new for Biden: his choice of California Sen.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

The US is making it even harder for Huawei phones to get Android updates

 Illustration by William Joel / The Verge

The Trump administration is further tightening restrictions on Chinese phone manufacturer Huawei, making it..
The Verge

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

W.H. explains exclusion of Social Security cuts from budget

 White House spokesman Josh Earnest blames the decision to drop a "chained CPI" proposal - which would slow the growth in Social Security benefits - on..
CBS News

4 Republicans to speak on opening night of Democratic convention

 Three more Republicans are joining former GOP Governor John Kasich in speaking on the opening night of the DNC.
CBS News
Biden ahead in polls, but Democrats still worry [Video]

Biden ahead in polls, but Democrats still worry

[NFA] Reuters spoke with party activists, officials and voters, who fear victory could still slip from their grasp. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published

Democrats to open virtual convention with a show of unity for Joe Biden

 WASHINGTON: Democrats will kick off a four-day virtual convention on Monday with a display of party unity for US presidential candidate and the aiming to defeat..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden: Obamacare off to a "hell of a start"

 Vice President Biden says health insurance sign-ups may be short of the 7 million goal during the open-enrollment period but adds he's optimistic regardless.
CBS News

Biden: Health care sign-ups may not meet target

 Vice President Joe Biden acknowledged the goal of signing up seven million Americans will likely fall short and blames the troubled rollout of the health care..
CBS News

Cardi B sits down for an interview with Joe Biden

 The rapper opened up about the issues that matter most to her, as well as her personal struggles, in a conversation with the Democratic presidential candidate.
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Cardi B Interviews Joe Biden for Elle, Talks Racial Equality and Taxes

 Joe Biden's crash course in Cardi B is complete, and now you can decide if he passed after their sit down covering race, healthcare and uhh ... that "big chunk..
TMZ.com
Democrats rally behind Biden for launch of party convention [Video]

Democrats rally behind Biden for launch of party convention

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:26Published

Related videos from verified sources

Former Governor John Kasich expected to speak on behalf of Joe Biden at Democratic Convention [Video]

Former Governor John Kasich expected to speak on behalf of Joe Biden at Democratic Convention

Former Governor John Kasich expected to speak on behalf of Joe Biden at Democratic Convention

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:34Published
John Kasich expected to speak at DNC on behalf of Joe Biden [Video]

John Kasich expected to speak at DNC on behalf of Joe Biden

Former Ohio Republican John Kasich expected to speak at Democratic National Convention on behalf of Joe Biden.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Democrats to open virtual convention with a show of unity for Joe Biden

Democrats to open virtual convention with a show of unity for Joe Biden WASHINGTON: Democrats will kick off a four-day virtual convention on Monday with a display of party unity for US presidential candidate and the aiming to defeat...
WorldNews Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Obama Seriously Doubts Biden Can Win

 Former President Barack Obama has privately raised concerns over the ability of Joe Biden to beat President Donald Trump on Election Day, Politico reports. Obama...
Newsmax Also reported by •NewsdayDenver Post

Watch Cardi B Cross-Examine Joe Biden

Watch Cardi B Cross-Examine Joe Biden Discussing Trump, police brutality, and the pandemic... *Cardi B* has stepped in to cross-examine Democrat presidential hopeful *Joe Biden*. The rapper is...
Clash Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this