John Kasich, a ‘Deeply Worried’ Republican, Steps Up for Biden
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
John R. Kasich, a lifelong Republican and former rival of President Trump’s will speak at the Democratic convention — and vote for Joseph R. Biden Jr.
