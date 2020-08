Our Revolution Ohio RT @NIRHAction: John Kasich is an anti-abortion extremist and should not have been invited to speak at the Democratic National Convention.… 32 seconds ago

Linda Bruha RT @ChuckRossDC: lol. US Postal Service locked collection boxes down in Philadelphia at the Democratic National Convention in July 2016. Ma… 42 seconds ago

Maudlyne Ihejirika RT @Suntimes: Bookmark this page: We’re streaming all four nights of the Democratic National Convention here. https://t.co/PGCJywIf2H 3 minutes ago

TherkenddrickRoberts RT @CNN: @zbyronwolf Here's a look ahead to Tuesday, when Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and 16 other rising star… 3 minutes ago

Philly PR Girl LLC The Philadelphia-based Commonwealth Youth choir partnered with the Democratic National Committee to assemble a choi… https://t.co/d5o9BEKiTP 4 minutes ago

Callie61 RT @SXMUrbanView: Here is the speaker lineup for the Democratic National Convention tonight https://t.co/vJwJlNmKFS @karenhunter - @DrewM… 4 minutes ago

Timothy Reyes RT @benwikler: The Democratic National Convention kicks off today, from Wisconsin! There’s a reason: as goes Wisconsin, so goes the USA.… 5 minutes ago