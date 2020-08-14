New York Gov. Cuomo Says Gyms Can Open At One-Third Capacity Starting August 24
Monday, 17 August 2020 (
1 hour ago) New York gyms can reopen at partial capacity starting next week
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Briefing
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a plan to reopen gyms in New York state and discussed reopening schools, the coronavirus fight, and more.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 51:04 Published 1 hour ago
Gyms can open as soon as August 24 -NY Governor
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday said that the state's gyms could open as soon as Aug 24 at 33% capacity as long as they enforce strict health measures, including mask-wearing, to prevent the..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29 Published 1 hour ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this