New York Gov. Cuomo Says Gyms Can Open At One-Third Capacity Starting August 24

Daily Caller Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
New York gyms can reopen at partial capacity starting next week
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Bowling Alleys Reopen In New York As Gov. Cuomo Announces Guidelines For Gyms

Bowling Alleys Reopen In New York As Gov. Cuomo Announces Guidelines For Gyms 01:57

 Monday marks another milestone on New York's road to reopening. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Briefing [Video]

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Briefing

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a plan to reopen gyms in New York state and discussed reopening schools, the coronavirus fight, and more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 51:04Published
Gyms can open as soon as August 24 -NY Governor [Video]

Gyms can open as soon as August 24 -NY Governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday said that the state's gyms could open as soon as Aug 24 at 33% capacity as long as they enforce strict health measures, including mask-wearing, to prevent the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
Gov. Cuomo To Speak On Day 1 Of Scaled-Down Democratic National Convention [Video]

Gov. Cuomo To Speak On Day 1 Of Scaled-Down Democratic National Convention

The 2020 Democratic National Convention gets started in Milwaukee tonight. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is slated to be one of the first speakers at the event.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:46Published

Gyms can start reopening next week, Gov. Cuomo says

 Gyms and fitness studios in New York state will be allowed to open as early as Aug. 24, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday. The new guidelines for gyms include a...
bizjournals

Gov. Cuomo Gives Bowling Alleys, Museums OK To Reopen With Limited Capacity

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo is finally giving the green light to bowling alleys across the state and museums in New York City. But, there are still restrictions.
CBS 2

New York to allow museums, aquariums, more to open. What you need to know

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo said bowling alleys, gyms, museums and other low-risk entertainment can open in the near future. What you need to know
USATODAY.com


Omar Khan RT @ABC: LATEST: New York gyms can open on August 24 at 33% capacity, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says. Masks will be mandatory at all times, and he… 5 seconds ago

Stephen Dubovy RT @ABC7NY: #BREAKING Gyms in New York can reopen at 33% capacity, masks at all times as soon as August 24, Cuomo says https://t.co/i7sbu4… 3 minutes ago

Bjørge Austli RT @Reuters: New York Governor Cuomo says gyms can open as soon as August 24 with restrictions https://t.co/HQGIAOzHZg https://t.co/DLav88y… 5 minutes ago

Zhané Caldwell Gyms in New York can reopen as soon as Aug. 24 at 33% capacity with mandated face coverings and ventilation require… https://t.co/JQ0YS7TuWz 9 minutes ago

fj RT @thehill: #BREAKING: Cuomo says gyms in New York can reopen at 33% capacity -- with masks mandated at ALL TIMES. https://t.co/GjnM1unPlx 14 minutes ago

りーど@留学中🇺🇸 RT @business: NEW: New York gyms can reopen as soon as Aug. 24 at 33% capacity and with masks worn at all times https://t.co/F25J8e50Zn 16 minutes ago

West Virginia Topics New York gyms can reopen with coronavirus precautions next week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says https://t.co/wuC83CRzHy 22 minutes ago