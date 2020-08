You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Jam Master Jay Murder Suspects to be Indicted After 18 Years The murder of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay has been a mystery for nearly 2 decades ... but 2 men are finally in custody for the crime. Jay was shot to death on...

TMZ.com 2 hours ago



Two men charged for 2002 murder of Run DMC's Jam Master Jay Two individuals have been charged in connection with the death of Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC in 2002, according to the Associated Press.

Independent 7 hours ago





Tweets about this