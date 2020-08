You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UNLV student creates petition opposing tuition surcharges



Paying more for less. That’s how some college students are feeling after seeing their tuition go up as local colleges and universities transition to online learning. Jeremy Chen reports. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:23 Published 2 weeks ago Why Haven't Universities Refunded Students' Tuition?



Universities around the country sent students home when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. (3:23). WCCO Mid-Morning - June 26, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:23 Published on June 26, 2020 UK students see 1 percent hike



no tuition hikes at 5 others Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY Published on June 19, 2020

Tweets about this