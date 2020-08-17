|
Former DHS chief of staff calls Trump's presidency "terrifying"
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Miles Taylor, who left DHS in 2019, appeared in an ad for Republican Voters Against Trump.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:12Published
Trump hits the campaign trail as Democrats kick off DNCPresident Trump hit the campaign trail as Democrats prepared to kick off the weeklong virtual Democratic National Convention. CBS News campaign reporters Nicole..
CBS News
Postmaster general to testify in Congress as Trump denies ordering mail slowdownPostmaster General Louis DeJoy has accepted Democrats' request to testify before the House Oversight Committee next week. CBS News political correspondent Ed..
CBS News
United States Department of Homeland Security United States federal department
Shoe bomb threat could be linked to Yemen bomb makerThe Department of Homeland Security warned airlines Wednesday to be on heightened alert for passengers hiding explosives in their shoes. Former CIA deputy..
CBS News
2/5: U.S. warns terrorists may use toiletries to smuggle explosives to Sochi; Will other pharmacies follow CVS's lead on cigarettes?The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a warning to airlines that terrorists may try to hide explosives inside small tubes of toothpaste or skin care..
CBS News
How is Russia responding to U.S. warning of toothpaste threat?The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a warning that terrorists may attempt to sneak explosives on-board planes by hiding materials inside tubes of..
CBS News
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
GOP Ohio attorney general calls on Trump to delay Postal Service changesDave Yost wrote that "the radical changes only weeks before early voting begins — however fiscally well founded — would place the solvency of the Post Office..
CBS News
U.S. postmaster general to testify before House
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:52Published
QAnon conspiracy theory gains foothold in right-wing politicsThe far-right conspiracy known as QAnon has gained traction on social media, and broke into the mainstream when Marjorie Taylor Greene, a known QAnon supporter..
CBS News
All the Republicans Who Have Decided Not to Support TrumpNumerous top G.O.P. officials have said publicly or privately that they will not be backing the president’s re-election. Here’s a look at where they stand.
NYTimes.com
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this