Judy Jean maskup buttercup @therecount Neither. Rumpy wants fireworks from george washington monument and balloons are rediculous. How about a… https://t.co/ZqyCYl3oKj 2 days ago

slave4mdmsydney RT @DoctorHenryCT: To commemorate the 170,000 dead from coronavirus Trump wants to shoot off fireworks at the Washington Monument. Oh,wait,… 5 days ago

Carla Trump wants to set off fireworks at the Washington Monument after he accepts the Republican nomination. I think we… https://t.co/U0eoBMotZJ 5 days ago

Henry M. Rosenberg To commemorate the 170,000 dead from coronavirus Trump wants to shoot off fireworks at the Washington Monument. Oh,… https://t.co/UwZlMbQzdV 5 days ago

Global News Report "#WorldNews Story: RNC Wants Fireworks at Washington Monument After #Trump Acceptance Speech #News": https://t.co/KK1SNO2t0u 5 days ago