‘Biden/Harris Should Start Running The Country Now’: Michael Moore Lays Out His Plan For Stopping Trump
Monday, 17 August 2020 (
1 hour ago) 'A certified terrorist organization that helped kill at least 200,000 Americans'
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Michael Cohen Going Home
(Newser) – Michael Cohen is out of prison again. President Trump's former personal lawyer was released Friday, a day after a judge ruled that he had been sent back to prison from home confinement as..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago
Biden on Trump: 'He has quit on this country'
On Tuesday while describing his child and eldercare plan, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump for not doing enough during the coronavirus pandemic, telling the..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28 Published on July 21, 2020
ICE Backs Down On International Student Threats
Donald Trump’s administration has been sued by dozens of institutions, reports Gizmodo.
The administration has now backed off its plan to deny entry to international students.
The plan would also..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published on July 17, 2020
Tweets about this