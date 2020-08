First trans neighborhood in Argentina: initiative of a nun



The first housing complex for transexual people in Argentina, according to the promoters of the project, was inaugurated this week in the city of Neuquén, in Argentine Patagonia, at the initiative of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:34 Published 9 hours ago

First-time Wisconsin delegates prepare to watch DNC from home



It's not the convention they'd hoped for, as some first-time delegates from Wisconsin won't even need to leave their couch to participate in the Democratic National Convention next week. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:16 Published 3 days ago