“The Jamal Murray show”: Nuggets’ fiery point guard accepts Donovan Mitchell’s Game 1 challenge
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
“The Jamal Murray show”: Nuggets’ fiery point guard accepts Donovan Mitchell’s Game 1 challenge
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
Packed tightly inside of Jamal Murray’s chiseled frame, wound up and praying for an exit strategy, resides a passion that only comes out when the moment demands.
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
1 hour ago
Jamal Murray & Nuggets Top Jazz 135-125 In OT Of Game 1
01:53
Jamal Murray showed up for his postgame Zoom call wearing a shirt featuring the image of boxing great Muhammad Ali. Almost fitting, given the Denver Nuggets withstood blow after blow from Donovan Mitchell before landing the knockout punch.
Kiszla: Float like butterfly, sting like Ali. How Jamal Murray came to rescue for Nuggets in win over Utah.
On a muggy Florida afternoon, Jamal Murray rained down shots on Utah like haymakers and talked trash like a champ at Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, as Denver won...
Denver Post
17 minutes ago
