“The Jamal Murray show”: Nuggets’ fiery point guard accepts Donovan Mitchell’s Game 1 challenge

Denver Post Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Packed tightly inside of Jamal Murray’s chiseled frame, wound up and praying for an exit strategy, resides a passion that only comes out when the moment demands.
 Jamal Murray showed up for his postgame Zoom call wearing a shirt featuring the image of boxing great Muhammad Ali. Almost fitting, given the Denver Nuggets withstood blow after blow from Donovan Mitchell before landing the knockout punch.

