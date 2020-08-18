Never-Trumper John Kasich Stumps for Biden: 'No One Pushes Joe Around'
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () In a rare Democratic National Convention invite, former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich, a professed critic of President Donald Trump, stumped for Joe Biden, who he called a "good" man who will not be pushed around by radical leftists.
Miles Taylor was once a Trump administration political appointee at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019.
He also served a chief of staff to then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen..
CNN reports that Donald Trump has narrowed his lead over VP Joe Biden. According to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS Trump has narrowed the gap between him and Biden. 50% of registered voters back the..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32Published
WASHINGTON: Democrats will kick off a four-day virtual convention on Monday with a display of party unity for US presidential candidate and the aiming to defeat... WorldNews Also reported by •USATODAY.com
Tweets about this
COLT🇺🇸NATIONALIST⭐ RT @robjh1: When John Kasich speak lovingly of Hidin Biden tonight just remember these are his true thoughts. He’s just being a never Trump… 15 seconds ago
Ryan Drexel Rawson RT @JamesTHarris: Never Trumper John Kasich lead a brigade of Republican voters who are now voting for Biden. They were all white... I’m so… 3 minutes ago
Doug in Cali RT @CaliConserv1: John Kasich is the DNC's big headline Never-Trumper? That was pathetic!
I just donated another $20 to the Trump Campaig… 6 minutes ago
James L. Greenlee@therealJFKFAN As an Ohioan, I don't find it to be a terrible idea. I mean, I'm not a fan of John Kasich, but he wa… https://t.co/9mLImL10Nz 13 minutes ago