Hot, dry and dangerous: Firefighters are battling 29 wildfires across California amid triple-digit temperatures

Death Valley Recorded The Hottest Temperature On The Face Of The Earth



Summer has hit Death Valley Nationaal Park with record-breaking temps. The hottest, driest, and lowest national park in California and Nevada saw a high of 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday. According to CNN, the previous all-time high reported over 100 years ago was also recorded in Death Valley. Experts are warning people who live in eastern California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah to limit their time outside. According to experts the safest times for people to be out in extreme heat is between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m..

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970