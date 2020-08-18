|
Hot, dry and dangerous: Firefighters are battling 29 wildfires across California amid triple-digit temperatures
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
There are 29 active fires across the state as of Monday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
California State in the western United States
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection agency in California
