Hot, dry and dangerous: Firefighters are battling 29 wildfires across California amid triple-digit temperatures

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
There are 29 active fires across the state as of Monday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
 
Video Credit: Newsflare
News video: 'No social distancing?' Santa Cruz beaches in California are full amid COVID-19

'No social distancing?' Santa Cruz beaches in California are full amid COVID-19 06:54

 Summers are warm to hot and nearly completely dry in Santa Cruz, California, while so-cal ignores the pandemic of 2020 on Saturday (August 15). The Santa Cruz Wharf and Beach Boardwalk beaches were full of guests disregarding the social distancing to avoid the spread of the virus. Street...

Death Valley Recorded The Hottest Temperature On The Face Of The Earth [Video]

Death Valley Recorded The Hottest Temperature On The Face Of The Earth

Summer has hit Death Valley Nationaal Park with record-breaking temps. The hottest, driest, and lowest national park in California and Nevada saw a high of 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday. According to CNN, the previous all-time high reported over 100 years ago was also recorded in Death Valley. Experts are warning people who live in eastern California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah to limit their time outside. According to experts the safest times for people to be out in extreme heat is between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m..

Google is trying to test a secret 6GHz network in 17 different states

Google is trying to secretly test a 6GHz network in 17 different states, according to a batch of FCC filings..
In California: Wildfires, coronavirus and Newsom all raging

 Plus: Your power may be going out. But it's not all bad news. We've got a little magic too
 
Lake Fire burns over 10,000 acres in southern California

 According to California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Lake Fire has burned over 10,000 acres in and near Lake Hughes, Calif.
 
New details on the four major wildfires in Colorado [Video]

New details on the four major wildfires in Colorado

Four major wildfires are burning in Colorado. Firefighters are dealing with dry conditions, hot temperatures, and gusty winds.

River Fire threatens homes in Monterey County, California [Video]

River Fire threatens homes in Monterey County, California

Footage shows the River Fire in Monterey County, California, on Sunday night (Aug 16). Hundreds of firefighters were battling to contain the blaze which started from a lightning strike on the dry..

Boeing 747 Supertanker drops fire retardant on River fire in California [Video]

Boeing 747 Supertanker drops fire retardant on River fire in California

Footage shows a Boeing 747 Super Tanker fighting the River Fire in Monterey County, California, on Sunday night (Aug 16). Hundreds of firefighters were battling to contain the blaze which started..

 More about California, Fire, California Wildfires, Science, and Climate Environment
