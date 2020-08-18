|
Kristin Urquiza, Whose Father Died of Covid, Denounces Trump at D.N.C.
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Ms. Urquiza, whose impassioned obituary drew national attention, said her father’s “only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump — and for that he paid with his life.”
