Kristin Urquiza, Whose Father Died of Covid, Denounces Trump at D.N.C.

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Ms. Urquiza, whose impassioned obituary drew national attention, said her father’s “only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump — and for that he paid with his life.”
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Claimed COVID-19 Is God Testing Him After Building The ‘Greatest Economy In History’ [Video]

Trump Claimed COVID-19 Is God Testing Him After Building The ‘Greatest Economy In History’

Donald Trump made a claim on Monday that angered many people around the world. Trump stated that the coronavirus pandemic is God’s way of testing him, reports HuffPost. This is all while boasting about the “economic miracle” he claims to have achieved. The miracle refers to before COVID-19, which has killed over 170,000 Americans. Trump described having a conversation with God about his track record as president.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published
NZ's Ardern brushes off Trump's comments [Video]

NZ's Ardern brushes off Trump's comments

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hit back on Tuesday against U.S. President Donald Trump for saying her country is experiencing a "big surge" in COVID-19. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published
Trump's 'COVID surge' claim is false: New Zealand [Video]

Trump's 'COVID surge' claim is false: New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hit back on Tuesday against U.S. President Donald Trump for saying her country is experiencing a "big surge" in COVID-19. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published
US election: Trump trails Biden by eight points [Video]

US election: Trump trails Biden by eight points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

After Trump: All the ways the next president can restore trust in the Justice Department

 Convention speaker Sally Yates wrongly assumed the rule of law would govern Trump's DOJ. Our plan would revive trust in an agency named for an ideal.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Haven't insulted doctors, my comments were aimed at WHO: Sanjay Raut

 "Some people are trying to play politics over it. I have not insulted anybody, and I especially cannot insult the doctors. The doctors, nurses, ward boys have..
IndiaTimes
Ganesh Chaturthi: COVID-19 diminishes demand for large-sized Ganesha idols in Haryana [Video]

Ganesh Chaturthi: COVID-19 diminishes demand for large-sized Ganesha idols in Haryana

The demand for Ganesha idols dropped due to COVID-19 ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi in Haryana. Many of the idol makers claimed that they are not receiving any demand for large-sized Ganesha idols. An idol maker said, "This year there has been booking for smaller idols but we haven't received orders for big idols due to restrictions." Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Aug 22.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

Joe Biden's Pivot to Delaware DNC Saves Millions in Security Costs

 The Democratic National Convention deciding to go fully virtual this year is saving everyone millions of dollars ... TMZ has learned. According to federal docs..
TMZ.com

DNC lineup of politically powerful women underscores gender gap between Democrats and Republicans

 There is no doubt that Joe Biden will carry female voters in Wisconsin and nationally this fall. The only question is by how much.
USATODAY.com

First night of Democratic National Convention focuses on unity and pandemic toll

 The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday with Americans discussing the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on them, while Democrats -- and some..
CBS News

Doug Jones: Biden 'the leader our country needs'

 Senator Doug Jones of Alabama called former Vice President Joe Biden 'exactly the leader our country needs right now,' in an address to the virtual Democratic..
USATODAY.com

'Rising stars' at DNC, voting rights anniversary, NBA championship: 5 things you need to know Tuesday

 Democratic "rising stars" will give keynote address at DNC, Trump to campaign in battleground states, Lakers begin quest for NBA championship and more news..
USATODAY.com

Quibi CEO Meg Whitman, who ran for governor of California as a Republican, will speak at the DNC

Quibi CEO Meg Whitman, who ran for governor of California as a Republican, will speak at the DNC · Quibi CEO Meg Whitman will speak at the Democratic National Convention Monday night, the DNC announced. · Whitman previously ran for governor of California...
Business Insider

Michelle Obama 'VOTE' necklace goes viral in DNC speech about the importance of voting

 The Former First Lady gave a passionate speech at the DNC focused on the importance of voting, and took that message down to the last little detail: a necklace...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •MediaiteCTV News

Bernie Sanders Urges Supporters at DNC Convention to Back Biden and Defeat Trump: ‘Price of Failure Is Just Too Great to Imagine’

 Bernie Sanders urges his supporters to back Joe Biden and defeat Donald Trump during DNC convention: 'The price of failure is just too great to imagine'
Mediaite


