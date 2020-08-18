Global  
 

California confirms first case of plague in 5 years

CBS News Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Plague bacteria are most often transmitted by fleas that have acquired it from infected squirrels, chipmunks and other wild rodents.
News video: California's 1st Plague Case In 5 Years Confirmed At Tahoe

 Health officials have confirmed a case of plague at South Lake Tahoe — the first in California in five years.

AP Top Stories August 18 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday August 18th: Democrats begin virtual convention; Trump campaigns in two states; Texas passes 10,000 coronarvirus deaths; California..
USATODAY.com

Uber and Lyft Consider Franchise-Like Model in California

 Under pressure to classify their freelance drivers as full-time employees, the ride-hailing companies are discussing another option.
NYTimes.com

Kamala Harris will be Biden’s boss if elected: Trump

 By Arul Louis New York, Aug 18 : US President Donald Trump has asserted that California Senator Kamala Harris would be former Vice President Joe Biden’s..
WorldNews

Hot, dry and dangerous: Firefighters are battling 29 wildfires across California amid triple-digit temperatures

 There are 29 active fires across the state as of Monday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
 
USATODAY.com

Over the Edge

 A missing wife and a wild confession. What caused a top chef to jump from a California cliff? Richard Schlesinger reports.
CBS News

Thunderstorms Amid Summer Sparks Wild Fire in California

Thunderstorms Amid Summer Sparks Wild Fire in California Around 4,500 buildings were still threatened by the wildfire that creeps towards the Angeles National Forest. Firefighters who were in the steep and rugged...
HNGN


