SLE 🇺🇸 RT @Chris_1791: Reporter who witnessed assault by protesters says Portland violence is like a 'war zone' https://t.co/TUilHGU0Pv via @foxne… 16 seconds ago Chris 🇺🇸 Reporter who witnessed assault by protesters says Portland violence is like a 'war zone' https://t.co/TUilHGU0Pv via @foxnews 9 minutes ago MMNewzz Reporter who witnessed assault by protesters says Portland violence is like a 'war zone' https://t.co/oSxpmVIxZZ… https://t.co/GbqALQVceA 13 minutes ago