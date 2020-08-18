DNC message from former First Lady Michelle Obama: Biden “knows what it takes”
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () One message rang out after the first night of the Democratic National Convention: the party is uniting behind former Vice President Joe Biden. The previous 2020 Democratic presidential candidates together sang his praise, and former First Lady Michelle Obama assured voters that Biden “knows what it takes” to be the future president. Ed O’Keefe reports.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama capped off the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday, where a parade of high-profile speakers took President Donald Trump to task for his handling of the global health crisis and America's racial divide. Gloria Tso reports.
Former first lady Michelle Obama closed out speeches for the first day of the Democratic National Convention, asking voters to turn out for Biden.
