DNC message from former First Lady Michelle Obama: Biden “knows what it takes”

CBS News Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
One message rang out after the first night of the Democratic National Convention: the party is uniting behind former Vice President Joe Biden. The previous 2020 Democratic presidential candidates together sang his praise, and former First Lady Michelle Obama assured voters that Biden “knows what it takes” to be the future president. Ed O’Keefe reports.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC

Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC 02:27

 Former First Lady Michelle Obama capped off the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday, where a parade of high-profile speakers took President Donald Trump to task for his handling of the global health crisis and America's racial divide. Gloria Tso reports.

