On Centennial of 19th Amendment, Trump Pardons Susan B. Anthony
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
President Trump’s pardon of the famed suffragist Susan B. Anthony comes as women celebrate the 100th anniversary of their right to vote, and Joseph R. Biden Jr. benefits from a yawning gender gap.
