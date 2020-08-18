Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

On Centennial of 19th Amendment, Trump Pardons Susan B. Anthony

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
President Trump’s pardon of the famed suffragist Susan B. Anthony comes as women celebrate the 100th anniversary of their right to vote, and Joseph R. Biden Jr. benefits from a yawning gender gap.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump honors 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment by announcing pardon for Susan B. Anthony

 Susan B. Anthony, a leading suffragist, was arrested in 1872 for violating laws that said only men could vote.
USATODAY.com

Final Report on Russian Interference and Ties to Trump Is Released by G.O.P.-Led Senate Panel

 The report was expected to confirm the special counsel’s findings at a moment when President Trump’s allies have sought to undermine his inquiry.
NYTimes.com

Eye Opener: Top Democrats call for party unity at first night of DNC

 The Democratic National Convention kicked off virtually Monday evening with speakers calling for party unity and taking jabs at President Trump. Also, COVID-19..
CBS News

President Trump blasts U.S. Postal Service, claims loss in November means election is rigged

 As President Trump campaigned in Wisconsin on Monday, he railed against mail-in voting and the embattled U.S. Postal Service. Paula Reid reports.
CBS News

Susan B. Anthony Susan B. Anthony 19th and 20th-century American women's rights activist

First statue of women in NY's Central Park arrives

 A statue honoring three suffragettes, Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton arrived in New York's Central Park Friday ahead of it's..
USATODAY.com
Trump Announces National Garden [Video]

Trump Announces National Garden

President Donald Trump announced the construction of a "National Garden of American Heroes." The garden is meant to honor iconic figures through history. The executive order on the development listed at least 31 Americans who will be memorialized in a series of statues. The list included... Susan B. Anthony, Amelia Earhart, Benjamin Franklin... Billy Graham, Martin Luther King, Jr., Douglas MacArthur.... former President Ronald Reagan, Jackie Robinson, and Betsy Ross.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

On convention and COVID, Democrats face reality as Trump Republicans fantasize: GOP strategist

 By a strange twist of political fate, Joe Biden may fit this moment perfectly. His strengths are decency and normalcy and this country is longing for both.
USATODAY.com

DNC message from former First Lady Michelle Obama: Biden “knows what it takes”

 One message rang out after the first night of the Democratic National Convention: the party is uniting behind former Vice President Joe Biden. The previous 2020..
CBS News

Sanders is the MVP of the Democratic convention. We have to save our democracy from Trump.

 Like many progressives, I was not thrilled by the inclusion of former Ohio governor John Kasich. But we can worry about Joe Biden's agenda on Jan. 20.
USATODAY.com
Special prayers performed for Kamala Harris in Rameswaram [Video]

Special prayers performed for Kamala Harris in Rameswaram

Special prayers were performed in Rameswaram for Kamala Harris, democratic vice presidential nominee. Worship is being done for her victory in the upcoming US elections. Earlier, posters of Kamala Harris were seen in southern India. Kamala was picked by Joe Bidden, democratic presidential nominee.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump elevated ties with India in ways not seen under any other US president: White House

 US President *Donald Trump* has elevated America's ties with India and solidified the growing partnership between the two countries in ways not seen in any...
Mid-Day

Oracle just reportedly entered the race to buy TikTok's US operations, competing with rival Microsoft for the viral app as Trump's deadline looms (ORCL)

Oracle just reportedly entered the race to buy TikTok's US operations, competing with rival Microsoft for the viral app as Trump's deadline looms (ORCL) · Oracle is in preliminary talks with TikTok parent ByteDance to buy the app's operations in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, the Financial Times...
Business Insider

This Minnesota politician has more than 140,000 TikTok followers and is embracing the app as Trump seeks to ban it from the US

This Minnesota politician has more than 140,000 TikTok followers and is embracing the app as Trump seeks to ban it from the US · Minnesota State Senator Matt Little has built a massive audience on TikTok with over 140,000 followers, even as more politicians grow wary of it. · Trump...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

RustyCannon

Rusty Cannon The future is a no-show at telethon-style DNC | Will Bunch Newsletter https://t.co/tHHQvkhjM9 via @phillyinquirer 6 seconds ago

Steve_Kimani

Stephen Kimani RT @cnni: "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. ... He is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply c… 6 seconds ago

jettasetting

Jetta Bates RT @GMA: Sen. Bernie Sanders at the #DemConvention: "To everyone who supported other candidates in the primary, and to those who may have v… 15 seconds ago

gemariah

gemariah o Ca'BoyEv RT @JohnCornyn: Did you watch the Democratic convention last night? Me neither but @wsj summarizs it thusly: “The Bernie Sanders Moment -… 18 seconds ago

rox_psnc

roxx RT @CNN: "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. ... He is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply ca… 32 seconds ago

zola84572239

zola RT @nytimes: In a prime-time speech at the Democratic National Convention, Bernie Sanders threw the full weight of his support behind Joe B… 33 seconds ago

Wyn1745

Wyn RT @GroveKilosdad73: We have the open Socialist Communist Bernie Sanders and the piece of work Michelle Obama headlining the Democratic N… 51 seconds ago

LisaLisaCrow

Lisa Crow RT @ABCPolitics: Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses his supporters during #DemConvention speech: “Together, we have moved this country in a bold… 57 seconds ago