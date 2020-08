You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Recently Commuted by President Trump, Roger Stone Says He’ll Campaign For His Longtime Friend



It looks like President Trump should expect to have a new surrogate on the campaign trail in the coming weeks and months. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:05 Published on July 13, 2020 The Normally Tight-Lipped Robert Mueller Weighs In On Roger Stone



Former special counsel Robert Mueller is defending his office's prosecution of Roger Stone. As part of Mueller's Russia investigation, Stone was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published on July 12, 2020 Stone 'confident' after Trump commuted sentence



Former Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone said he's "confident" he can win an appeal after the President commuted his prison sentence for obstructing a probe into whether the 2016 Trump campaign.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:28 Published on July 11, 2020

Related news from verified sources Roger Stone drops appeal of charges against him: 'Time for me to move on' Longtime GOP operative Roger Stone says "it is time for me to move on" and has dropped an appeal of seven federal felony convictions against him stemming from...

FOXNews.com 2 hours ago





Tweets about this