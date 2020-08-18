Andrew Cuomo Writing Book on Coronavirus Response
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 (
1 hour ago) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is writing a book detailing his response to the coronavirus pandemic, The Hill reports.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Briefing
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a plan to reopen gyms in New York state and discussed reopening schools, the coronavirus fight, and more.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 51:04 Published 23 hours ago
Gyms can open as soon as August 24 -NY Governor
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday said that the state's gyms could open as soon as Aug 24 at 33% capacity as long as they enforce strict health measures, including mask-wearing, to prevent the..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29 Published 23 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this