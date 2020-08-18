Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Andrew Cuomo Writing Book on Coronavirus Response

Newsmax Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is writing a book detailing his response to the coronavirus pandemic, The Hill reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Cuomo: bowling alleys can reopen at half capacity on Monday

Cuomo: bowling alleys can reopen at half capacity on Monday 01:40

 Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a conference call on Friday that bowling alleys can open starting on Monday, with limits to capacity and other restrictions.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Cuomo Announces Plan For Gyms To Reopen For First Time Since Pandemic Struck [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Announces Plan For Gyms To Reopen For First Time Since Pandemic Struck

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced protocols for indoor gyms and fitness centers to reopen for the first time in five months, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Bowling alleys can also..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:38Published
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Briefing [Video]

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Briefing

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a plan to reopen gyms in New York state and discussed reopening schools, the coronavirus fight, and more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 51:04Published
Gyms can open as soon as August 24 -NY Governor [Video]

Gyms can open as soon as August 24 -NY Governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday said that the state's gyms could open as soon as Aug 24 at 33% capacity as long as they enforce strict health measures, including mask-wearing, to prevent the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Book on COVID-19 Response Out in October

 Crown announced that Cuomo's 'American Crisis' will be released Oct. 13, three weeks before Election Day, when Trump is expected to face presumptive Democratic...
VOA News

Cuomo to publish book on coronavirus response amid nursing home deaths backlash

 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is publishing a book on his response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 19,000 people in his state.
FOXNews.com

Gov. Andrew Cuomo writing a book on his leadership experiences amid COVID-19, due in October

 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is writing a book that looks back on his experiences managing the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this