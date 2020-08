Archives: Front page story in 1920 after women's right to vote recognized Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

This is what people in Wilmington read over breakfast the morning after the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment, recognizing the right of women to vote.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Scott Broden RT @KarenGrigsby: One hundred years ago this month, American women got the right to vote. Fifty years ago, Nashville nurses got pants. (I… 4 days ago Karen Grigsby One hundred years ago this month, American women got the right to vote. Fifty years ago, Nashville nurses got pant… https://t.co/iGdoOKh07r 4 days ago vinman RT @the_60s_at_60: ‘Ritualistic Slayings’ Sharon Tate, Four Others Murdered (@latimes front page of August 10, 1969) https://t.co/8GVeffh… 1 week ago